KeyCorp Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $410.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.32% from the stock's previous close.

SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.65.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $300.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of -448.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.85. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $129.23 and a 1 year high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,271,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 30.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

