Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Shares Down 5.8%

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Approximately 199,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 137,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.04).
Keras Resources Stock Down 4.6 %
The company has a market cap of £2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.06.
About Keras Resources
Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keras Resources
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Keras Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keras Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.