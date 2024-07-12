Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Keppel Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KPELY traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,856. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
About Keppel
