Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock Position Lifted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kellanova by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,974,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,607,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,670,000 after buying an additional 345,830 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K opened at $57.17 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $68.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $4,493,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,920,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,901,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $4,493,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,920,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,901,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,838,732. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

