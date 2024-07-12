Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $160.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, July 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.78.

DFS stock opened at $131.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.13. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 49,145 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 19,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

