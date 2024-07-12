Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $20.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.

STWD has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

NYSE STWD opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,852,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 52,613 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 64,675 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

