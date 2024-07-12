Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $102.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $98.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average of $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $98.87.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.87 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $905,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,883,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,883,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,869.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,218.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,169 over the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

