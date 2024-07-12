Kadena Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Kadena has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $144.29 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Kadena
Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,692,916 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Kadena
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars.
