Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of JBAXY stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.
About Julius Bär Gruppe
