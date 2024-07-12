Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of JBAXY stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

