JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $37.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $37.25 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.42.

SPR opened at $34.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

