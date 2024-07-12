JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $18.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.93% from the company’s previous close.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W upgraded Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. 156,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,868. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $187,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

