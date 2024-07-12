Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Shares Down 2.1%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 50,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 86,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Journey Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.
About Journey Energy
Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
