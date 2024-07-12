Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Up 0.6%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.85 and last traded at $146.33. 1,260,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,270,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $360.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 566.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

