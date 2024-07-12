John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $170.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,892. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.28. The company has a market capitalization of $301.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

