John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 595,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,506. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

