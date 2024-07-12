John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 584 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $657,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 36.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 67,938 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 275.2% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $22,496,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.59.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.2 %

ZBH traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $144.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average is $120.40.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

