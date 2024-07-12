John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 2,075 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 229,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,114,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 379,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $46,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 50,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.60. 7,423,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,356,775. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $176.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

