John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.15% of Azenta worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Azenta during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Azenta by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZTA. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.82. 734,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,197. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

