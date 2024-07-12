John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CACI International worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,069,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in CACI International by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CACI International by 293.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.45.

NYSE CACI traded up $5.07 on Thursday, reaching $434.11. The company had a trading volume of 104,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $439.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $426.55 and a 200-day moving average of $382.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

