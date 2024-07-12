John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,403,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $19,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,564,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,881,000 after acquiring an additional 373,802 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $12,779,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 83,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 136,020 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upgraded New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.17. 554,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,680. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

