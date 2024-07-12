John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for approximately 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $212,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $150,958,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,466,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $37,260,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Western Digital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,076,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,790. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.99. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

