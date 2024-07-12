John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OCFC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 380,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 224,146 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 76,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,295,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,680,000 after acquiring an additional 57,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCFC. StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OCFC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 19,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,410. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.45 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $54,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at $648,535.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

