John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 59,300 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Chewy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,560,000 after buying an additional 344,273 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,942,371 shares of company stock valued at $541,393,732 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.48. 10,039,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,723,107. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. Analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.