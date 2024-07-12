John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 185 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 363,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,879,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.92. 2,872,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,618,479. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.68 and a 12 month high of $193.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,488 shares of company stock worth $25,217,405 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

