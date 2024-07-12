Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 341,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Jiuzi Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of JZXN stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 60,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. Jiuzi has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $73.84.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Jiuzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.