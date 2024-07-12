Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 341,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Jiuzi Stock Up 12.9 %
Shares of JZXN stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 60,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. Jiuzi has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $73.84.
Jiuzi Company Profile
