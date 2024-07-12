Jefferies Financial Group Raises Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $54.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

NEM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,530,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

