Jefferies Financial Group Raises Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target to C$2.75

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CXB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.71.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

TSE:CXB traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,184. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of C$177.80 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calibre Mining

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. In related news, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $51,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

