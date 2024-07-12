Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $43.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at $877,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at $877,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,754 shares of company stock worth $677,811. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,572,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,646,000 after acquiring an additional 282,786 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,091,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,010,000 after purchasing an additional 369,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,643,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,935,000 after purchasing an additional 303,088 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

