ITV (LON:ITV) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.85

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.85 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 83.80 ($1.07), with a volume of 5458887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.06).
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.41) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
In other news, insider Graham Cooke acquired 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £11,897.20 ($15,239.14). Insiders own 10.39% of the company’s stock.
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
