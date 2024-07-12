ITV (LON:ITV) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.85

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.85 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 83.80 ($1.07), with a volume of 5458887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.06).

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.41) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,662.00, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.69.

In other news, insider Graham Cooke acquired 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £11,897.20 ($15,239.14). Insiders own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

