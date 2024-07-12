ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of ITT worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $7,359,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

ITT Stock Up 0.6 %

ITT stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.04. 3,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,014. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $140.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.