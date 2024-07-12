iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 360.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.47. 28,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,517. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $62.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

