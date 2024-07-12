iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 200.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 204.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 189.2% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 211.3% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYK traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.52. 27,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,673. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.72.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

