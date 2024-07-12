iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.93. 2,161,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,956. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

