iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Cut by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4662 per share. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.