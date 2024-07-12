iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.80

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.80 and last traded at $76.80, with a volume of 29553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWX. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 27,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

