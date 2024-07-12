iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,664,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,845,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,025,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,842,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.02. 1,279,368 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

