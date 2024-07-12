iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Short Interest Update

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of ILIT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
About iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF
The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.
