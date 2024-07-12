iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.13. The stock had a trading volume of 33,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,565. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

