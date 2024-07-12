iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Up 255.1% in June

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 255.1% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.59. 10,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,034. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $698.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.59.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

