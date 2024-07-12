iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Up 255.1% in June

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 255.1% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.59. 10,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,034. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $698.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.59.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.