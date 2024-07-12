iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWGGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.99. 3,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.9051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

