iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,623,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,381,121 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $894,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,731,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 633,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after acquiring an additional 53,511 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.79. 1,584,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

