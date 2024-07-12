iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.1% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.76. 1,154,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

