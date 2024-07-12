iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.15

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.15 and last traded at $112.11, with a volume of 1507626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.56 and a 200-day moving average of $106.71. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

