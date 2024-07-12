iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s Largest Position

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 38.7% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $398,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,439,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $563.76. 1,016,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,356. The company’s 50-day moving average is $538.80 and its 200-day moving average is $514.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $565.36.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

