iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 333.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after acquiring an additional 228,840 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $559.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,344. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $537.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $565.36. The company has a market capitalization of $482.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

