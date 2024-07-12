iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273,167 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,131,000 after buying an additional 124,715 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 760,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,594,000 after buying an additional 66,903 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 704,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,202,000 after acquiring an additional 600,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.40 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.02.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.