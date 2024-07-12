iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273,167 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,131,000 after buying an additional 124,715 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 760,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,594,000 after buying an additional 66,903 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 704,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,202,000 after acquiring an additional 600,881 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.40 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.02.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
