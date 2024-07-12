Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Gap Up to $6.46

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.83. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 49,979 shares trading hands.

IRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

