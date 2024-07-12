IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $241.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.73.

NYSE IQV opened at $219.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

