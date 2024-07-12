IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading 2.7% Higher

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.96. 302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 79.62% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

The IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam Healthy Hearts index, a market-cap-weighted index composed of global stocks with favorable health-related ESG ratings. HART was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by IndexIQ.

