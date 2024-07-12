Investors Purchase Large Volume of SLM Put Options (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,026 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,182% compared to the average volume of 470 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SLM by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLM

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.